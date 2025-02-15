Mims Davies MP closes speech for LGBT+ History Month with 'Love is Love'

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was honoured to open and close the debate on LGBT+ History Month in the Chamber.

This week is also a very important one for HIV Testing Week where we must break the stigma that is associated with the topic and encourage our friends and families to get tested.

Whether you test positive or not - there is no need to panic. Support and treatments are out there and ready to help you.

Mims said: "I was honoured to open and close the debate this week for LGBT+ History Month, the same week as HIV Testing Week, and as we also had Valentines Day - or Galentines Day or just a good old fashioned Friday.

"Progress is being made, in 2022, people with HIV and no detectable virus were rightly able to join the military and fully deploy on operations. In 2023, remove barriers for IVF for lesbian couples. In 2024, HIV removed from IVF applications.

"So, I say to young people listening and watching this is a really important reminder of why months like this, of celebration, are really important for us.

"I want to tell young people not to be afraid to be themselves.

"To know that they will thrive when they are themselves, and again say as their Member of Parliament, or an ally to them, we are here to be reached out and to listen to you.

"As we Conservatives believe, Love is Love.

"I'm proud to be standing up for women's rights, for all equal rights, and we can all do this positively in this place and elsewhere.

"And we can do it in this spirit that this debate has rightly been shown and continue to do that, because all our constituents need that."