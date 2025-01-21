Mims Davies MP furious as Labour Government set to impose more costs on families through Boiler Tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages furious as Labour Government set to impose more costs on families in EGU

Mims Davies MP furious as Labour Government set to impose yet more extra costs on families in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages as Labour MPs vote for Boiler Tax.

Hard working East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages families are set to be hit in the pocket after 346 Labour MPs voted to give the government powers to impose extra costs on those who install new gas boilers.

On Monday, the government threw its support behind the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM), which gives the Secretary of State the power to fine boiler manufacturers for not selling enough heat pumps – costs that manufacturers will inevitably pass on to customers installing gas boilers.

Though Labour tried to sneak it through, the Conservatives have demanded a vote of the whole House, so this Boiler Tax could face full scrutiny and Labour and Lib Dem MPs would have to decide whether to vote against imposing this new tax on their constituents.

However, 346 Labour MPs voted through the measure – confirming that Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s obsession with rushing to net zero is more important to them than delivering cheap and secure power for the British public.

Thanks to Labour, these new powers will mean companies will face increased fines in the coming years, which will inevitably be passed onto consumers - pricing people out of gas boilers in order to meet heat pump targets.

The Conservatives scrapped this measure last year but Labour’ decision to introduce it is part of their wider hit to family finances. From their reckless National Insurance hike, to their Grocery Tax and Family Flight Tax, it is clear that Labour are willing to heap costs on to ordinary families in the name of net zero.

Millions of homes in this country are not suitable for a heat pump, but they will have no choice but to pay Ed Miliband’s Boiler Tax.

This comes after the Labour Government have set out energy plans which will send energy bills soaring, and have scrapped the Winter Fuel Payment for millions of pensioners in poverty despite promising the to cut voters’ energy bills by £300 during the general election.

Mims Davies MP said: "This needs to end. The Labour Government are set to impose yet even more extra costs on families in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages as Labour MPs vote for Boiler Tax.

"Additionally, the Liberal Democrats voted with Labour during the vote, showcasing once again they are not capable of standing up for the British public as a credible party of opposition.

"These constant increases in expenses cannot continue. Families are already struggling from the reckless National Insurance hike, Grocery Tax and Family Flight Tax, and to impose even more costs just shows how out of touch the Labour Government are with our residents."

Claire Coutinho MP, Shadow Energy Secretary, said: "Ed Miliband has shown repeatedly that he is willing to heap costs on ordinary families in the name of Net Zero. By introducing the Boiler Tax, he will have the power to meddle with the price of gas boilers and cause real hardship for struggling families.

"It also leaves the door open for eco-activists to increase boiler prices through the courts, which is fundamentally undemocratic. It should be for consumers to decide what works best for them, rather than being priced out of products by politicians.

"But despite all of this, Labour have still forced through the Boiler Tax - showing that Ed Miliband will always put ideology over protecting family finances."