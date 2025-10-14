Mims Davies MP joins Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon event in Parliament

Mims joins Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon event with Nus Ghani MP

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages joins Breast Cancer Awareness event in Parliament

Mims Davies MP joined the The Estée Lauder Companies UK&I PINK RIBBON TEA to mark over 30 years of the Breast Cancer Campaign.

When it comes to Breast Cancer, remember to keep the same routine month to month including your armpits so you can spot even subtle changes:

See it: Stand in front of a mirror and look for any changes in the breast or nipple with arms up and arms down. Feel it: Use circular motion to feel over all of your breast, chest and into your armpit with both a lighter and firmer touch. Check it: If there are any changes make an appointment with your GP as soon as possible.

At Breast Cancer UK, they’re dialling up the volume on prevention to drive these numbers down, and using science-backed research, education, fundraising and campaigning to make it happen.

Mims Davies MP said: "Breast cancer remains one of the UK’s biggest health challenges and it’s never been more important to support those impacted by this disease.

"I was pleased to join The Estée Lauder Companies in Westminster, after receiving emails from residents asking me to attend, to hear about The Campaign’s latest UK attitudinal research looking at the barriers to self-checking and how I as an MP can support.

"Our support this Breast Cancer Awareness Month can help create a healthier tomorrow for all in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond.

"Please remember to check yourself every month and know the symptoms above to look out for and do not be embarrassed to go to the doctor should you find anything - it might just save your life.

"#TimeToEndBreastCancer.

Breast cancer is a heart-breaking disease which can affect anyone - no matter your age or gender - getting to know what looks and feels normal for you could make all the difference. Know the symptoms to look out for:

Look out for lumps in your chest, breast or armpit

A change in the shape of breast or either side of your chest

Redness, rashes, dimpling or texture changes (like orange-peel skin or thickening of the skin)

Changes in the look or shape of the nipple (like inverted nipples, or unusual discharge) – if not pregnant or breastfeeding.

And any pain that doesn’t go away

Our risk of getting breast cancer is dependent on many factors. Some can be related to genes, others could depend on what happened to you in the womb and growing up, your environment, and how you live your life now. Whatever your susceptibility, you can help yourself by adopting strategies, like maintaining a healthy diet or changing your lifestyle, to give yourself the greatest to reduce your risk.

