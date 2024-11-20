Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP, Secretary of State for Wales, joins Farmers in Protest outside Westminster

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Mims Davies MP and SoS for Wales and Shadow Minister for Women joined thousands to protest with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, farmers, local councillors, residents, colleagues and thousands of the farming community and many others who are worried about the impact of Labour’s Budget of Broken Promises - including Jeremy Clarkson - across Westminster for a monumental moment.

This was the biggest demo Mims had seen in 10 years.

Mims is proud to represent a rural constituency, and it's clear local farmers will be hit by the changes to inheritance tax—we just need to read the messages from the NFU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims is afraid the subterfuge and the hoodwinking of the farming community will be felt not just by Opposition Members, but across everybody’s communities.

We back our farmers and their families from all across our country.

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm the MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, and Shadow Secretary of State for Wales.

I'm here today to support my local farmers and farmers coming down from Wales who are really concerned about this Government's actions that will affect the next generation of farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was at my farming conference at the South of England Showground last week, where farmers were absolutely determined to battle against the environment, the weather, and this Government as they're so worried about this tax on family farms.

So please join us and sign the petition - www.stopthefarmtax.com - and have your voice heard.

Whether you're in the countryside, whether you're in my constituency, Wales, or across the country, our food security matters, and today farmers are stopping their work to stand up for our food and our future.

Make sure you back them.

#StopFamilyFarmTax