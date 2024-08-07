Mims Davies MP speaks at The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Youth Voices 2024 Report Launch in Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield & the villages thrilled to speak at The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Youth Voices 2024 Report Launch in Parliament.

Mims Davies MP was thrilled to speak at The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Youth Voices 2024 Report Launch in Parliament alongside fellow MP’s, Lords and guests of the youth sector.

Mims was honoured to be asked and deliver a speech to a packed room of young people, MP’s and Peers, and be joined by Baroness the Tanni Grey-Thompson who was the event sponsor and delivered the welcome address.

Mims listened to the Overview of the report’s key findings provided by Thinks Insight and Strategy. The research is a major study of more than 3,000 14–24-year-olds from across the UK, seeking their views on the issues that matter most to them politically and personally.

Youth Voices shows that young people are engaged, hopeful, ambitious and care deeply about a number of issues – but don’t feel politicians listen to people of their age or prioritise their concerns. In addition to the perceived disconnect between their own priorities and those of politicians, young people feel overwhelmed by the transition to adulthood and expect more support to prepare them for the future.

The young people and The Duke of Edinburgh Awards shared with Mims, a pledge to put youth voice representation at all levels of policy and decision making, especially when it comes to the impact on young people.

This was followed by Panel discussion hosted by Ved with panellists Poppy, Euan Stainbank MP and the closing speech by Ruth Marvel, the Duke Of Edinburgh.

Mims Davies MP said in her speech: "Reading some of the findings of this report and from when I meet many young people in my constituency and from my time in government we know young people are engaged, hopeful, ambitious and care deeply about a wide range of issues but also their local area.

“We as politicians need to make sure we listen to them and focus on the issues that matter to young people.

“I had the pleasure to meet some young people here, ambassadors of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, we discussed how this wonderful scheme has helped them develop their skills, improve their CV, partake in activities they never would have and of course how they have helped their community."