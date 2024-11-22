Mims Davies MP speaks with local farmers on Labour introducing family farm tax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks with local farmers of EGU on Labour introducing inheritance tax

Mims and thousands of farmers, including Jeremy Clarkson, came together in Westminster today to demonstrate against Labour’s upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

The Metropolitan Police estimates around 10,000 are attending today's farming rally in Whitehall, with "more arriving" as the day goes on.

Mims knows after hearing from local farmers in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, just how damaging Labour's terrible budget is and how crucial it was to join them in Westminster today protesting.

Mims hearing concerns from local farmers of EGU re family farm tax

Mims Davies MP said: "It was good to hear from local farmers who had travelled up to Westminster from my constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages today at Church House.

"We discussed the Government's iniquitous IHT bombshell and the wider concerns for their production.

"There is substantial anger, fear and uproar - that they were expressly told this would not happen.

"The truth is that feeding the nation and continuing on into the future as custodians of their working farms is their absolute priority and they want the peace of mind back that they deserve from this misguided Labour government and it's a true budget of broken promises which attacks family businesses and small businesses as well as targets our pensioners and many more.

"We must come together and stop this now.