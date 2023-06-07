Minute's silence for former leader of West Sussex County Council, who served Worthing and Lancing for 24 years

​​Tributes have been paid to a former leader of West Sussex County Council, including a minute of silence ahead of the annual meeting at County Hall in Chichester.

Graham Forshaw was councillor for Worthing and Lancing for 24 years and retired as leader of the county council in 2001.

He passed away peacefully at home on May 1, aged 85, and a funeral and thanksgiving service took place at St Mary's Church in Goring on May 26, the same day as the county council's annual meeting.

Tributes were given by his brother Keith, daughter Clare and grandson Sam, highlighting the joy he gave to his family and the service he had given to West Sussex.

Following in his father's footsteps, Graham was a successful retailer in Lancing, owning two shops for many years. He joined the Chamber of Commerce and went on to become a hard-working county councillor, serving as chairman of various committees before becoming leader.

His wife, Pat Farrell-Forshaw, said: "He worked tirelessly to try to improve the infrastructure in West Sussex and particularly to retain the 'green gaps' between the built-up areas along the coastline.

"Truly a family man, he loved to spend time with his children, David, Clare and Helen, and his grandchildren, Elinor, Rhys, Josh and Sam, and continued playing tennis and golf, and in his later years was a regular player at the Pavilion Bowling Club in Worthing.

"He began writing for local newspapers on various subjects but West Sussex was always central in his thoughts. A keen traveller, hiker and cruiser, he had many adventures all over the world embracing different cultures. His interest and curiosity did not diminish.

"A former student at Sompting Abbots School and Shoreham Grammar School, he had an inquisitive nature – books, classical music and documentaries on television plus visits to London kept him in touch.

"Whether watching Brighton and Hove, Bolton or England, football was another passion. A former member of Lancing Cricket Club (he attended the 100th anniversary), he loved sitting in the sunshine beneath Arundel Castle watching a game or in the stands at the Hove cricket ground, an all-round sports enthusiast, whether playing or watching."

Like many of his generation, a short period of National Service in the 1950s was a huge influence and when his sight began to deteriorate, Graham joined Blind Veterans UK, which enabled him to take on new challenges. Skydiving to raise money, skiing in the Dolomites and joining the Remembrance Sunday march past at The Cenotaph on several occasions were all arranged by the charity.

Born in Manchester, Graham moved to Worthing in 1947 and grew to love his adopted county. He travelled extensively, sometimes solo and sometimes with Pat, but he loved getting back 'home'.

After living together for 27 years, Graham and Pat were married on September 22, 2022, at Edes House in Chichester, where Graham used to have his office while leader of West Sussex.