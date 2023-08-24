Plans for a new build in Hastings have been turned down at appeal, due to concerns about its impact on the Old Town Conservation Area.

In a decision notice published on Monday (August 21), a planning inspector dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build a modern two-bedroom house on a parking area at 29 to 31 Courthouse Street.

The scheme was refused planning permission in November, with Hastings Borough Council saying its ‘cramped and incongruous’ design would cause harm to the character and appearance of the Old Town Conservation Area and the settings of several nearby listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant disputed this view, but the planning inspector ultimately shared the council’s concerns about the impact of the development.

Courthouse Street (Hastings planning portal)

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “I have had regard to the public benefits of the appeal scheme, which would provide a modest contribution to the supply of housing as well as housing choice in Hastings.

“The proposal would result in some small social and economic benefits, including the support future occupiers would give to local businesses and services. Furthermore, it would promote the reuse of an underutilised plot of land, would provide eco-friendly enhancements such as solar panels, and benefit from a relatively accessible location.

“To these benefits I apportion modest weight given the limited scale and nature of the proposed development.

“However, the appeal scheme would fail to preserve the setting of the designated heritage assets, to which I must attach importance and great weight.