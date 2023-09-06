Chichester District Council has agreed to take £51,000 from its reserves to pay for repairs to the timber access ramp at East Beach, Selsey.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (September 5).

The ramp, which is used by dive companies, the public and the council for its beach management work, was built in 2011 using a DEFRA coastal regeneration grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, no money was included for repairs and maintenance and now, after 13 years of being submerged twice a day, the ramp is in need of work.

East Beach, Selsey (Image: Google Streetview)

As it sits on council land, that work falls to the council.

Jonathan Brown, cabinet member for environmental strategy, told the meeting that routine coastal works were planned for October and he hoped that the repairs could be aligned to that, potentially bringing down the cost.

He added: “It is clear that this ramp is valued locally and the repairs of the scale being talked about – and at the cost mentioned – are justified.”

As well as up to £51,000 for repairs, cabinet members approved another £7,000 per year from 2025/26 to cover inspections, maintenance and repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown said the ramp could still be standing in 2036 but added: “It’s important to recognise that, at some stage, repair will not be viable and the council will need to close access to this ramp and ultimately pay for removal of the structure.”

Officers said in their report: “There is no means to measure the usage of the ramp, however having spoken with local dive companies, ward members and Selsey Town Council, anecdotally, it is a facility that, if it was removed, would be likely to have an unforeseen adverse impact on the economy and tourism of Selsey.

“It is understood that the reinstallation of the ramp in 2011 was based on evidence gathered while developing the East Beach Masterplan 2009. The ramp is considered to be a key tourism asset, maintaining Selsey as key dive destination.