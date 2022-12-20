Mid Sussex District Council has agreed to put another £185,000 into a reserve to pay for the next phase of work to decide the future of Clair Hall.

In October, the cabinet agreed to progress two suggestions from BOP Consulting for the future of the Haywards Heath venue.

The first involved the refurbishment of the hall and leasing it to someone with the wherewithal to maintain and run it, while the second involved allowing the site to be developed for multiple uses including cultural/community.

Montagu Evans: Property Consultancy has been commissioned to plan and deliver the next steps.

Haywards Heath vaccination centre at Clair Hall. Pic S Robards SR2203053

In December 2021, a £100,000 reserve was created to pay for the specialist work and advice needed.

Only £15,000 remains so, during a meeting of the cabinet on Monday (December 19), it was agreed that more money should be added, taking the reserve to the £200,000 recommended by officers.

The news that even more money was to be spent did not sit well with the Save Clair Hall Group or the Haywards Heath Community CIC.

In a joint statement, the groups said ‘serious questions’ needed to be asked as the amount being spent on consultants and advisors far outstripped the amount spent on the building itself in recent years.

The group also hit out at the way they said the council ‘stubbornly refuse’ to acknowledge that Clair Hall is a theatre.