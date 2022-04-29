More homes at Old Hamsey Brickworks site approved

Part of the land is retained by Antler Homes alongside an existing commercial business occupied by Avid, a pet microchip business.

Homes are already under construction to the east with some already occupied off the A275 between Cooksbridge and South Chailey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A parking area for three consented commercial units already under construction would be reconfigured.

Application site is in red, wider development site in blue

Avid would relocate to two of these new commercial units in the wider development site, its current home would be demolished and 13 homes would be built.

The scheme was approved by Lewes District Council’s planning applications committee on Wednesday (April 27).

Officers described how after several years of marketing the potential employment space there had been no takers, resulting in the scheme for housing being submitted instead.

Tamsyn d’Arienzo, chairperson of Hamsey Parish Council, raised concerns about the number of homes growing on the site from 49 to 85 and the reduction of employment space.

She also raised the lack of safe pedestrian and cycle access to the nearest railway station at Cooksbridge.

She also accused the developer of having ‘scant regard for the community or its wishes’ and suggested it was ‘cramming as much housing into the site as possible’.

But Chris White, on behalf of Antler Homes, said there was no quantitative evidence to demonstrate employment uses are desired in this area.

He felt the scheme would deliver ‘high quality and well needed homes’ and suggested the committee consider the application on its own merits.

Much of the committee’s deliberation focused on whether a children’s play area could be included in the northern section of the site near the ancient woodland.