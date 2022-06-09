More overnight accommodation needed to boost tourism in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Arundel

Arun District Council commissioned the work back in 2021.

The now published Tourism Hospitality and Visitor Economy Study was produced by Hotel Solutions and Tourism South East.

The report describes how Arun’s visitor economy seem to be bouncing back from Covid, is benefitting from the staycation boom and a leisure-led market wanting to be by the coast and in the countryside.

It is clear tourism is a key sector, with 2018 figures estimating four million visitors to the area.

These tourists bring £221 million in direct spending with them and support more than 4,000 jobs.

Although day-trippers represent the majority (3.4 million), they spend less than Arun’s 600,000 staying visitors.

The study identified a shortage in holiday accommodation, but also found ‘strong levels of potential interest’ from hoteliers and other providers.

Possible new accommodation could include eco glamping or camping sites; a large holiday lodge like a second Butlin’s; or ‘super cottages’ for families or groups.

Councillors discussed the findings on Tuesday (7 June) and agreed the council should ‘proactively’ bring forward more tourist accommodation.

Planning Policy Committee chair Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) said the number of AirBnBs popping up in the district had formed a ‘key part of the economy’ but was quick to acknowledge that ‘we can’t create a Bournemouth out of something that isn’t’.

Speaking on Monday, council leader Shaun Gunner highlighted tourism as one of his main priorities.

He expressed disbelief that there aren’t more visitors to the area and said council initiatives such as approving new holiday accommodation in Arundel, spending £30,000 on marketing specialists and using Levelling Up funding was all part of the strategy to boost tourism.

Mr Gunner acknowledged the lack of accommodation and ‘very few big hotels’ posed a problem for the biggest spenders – those staying overnight.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Roger Elkins (Con, Ferring) noted a ‘loss of hotels’ in the past.

He welcomed more hoteliers but cautioned against further development in the countryside.