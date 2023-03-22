Edit Account-Sign Out
More storage planned for Chichester district business as nursery places application

More storage for local businesses could be on the way after an application has been placed at a Chichester district nursery.

By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT

The proposal seeks permission for the change of use of an area of hardstanding at the Willow & Deanhome Nursery site in Sidlesham, so it can be used for storage by local companies. In part, the application also seeks retrospective permission for the use of this land for storage.

The land and buildings at the front of the holdings were used in connection with the family’s fishing business that included fishing from their own vessels, the import and distribution of fish, and shellfish production in purification tanks.

The yard areas around the buildings were used for the parking/storage of boats and vehicles.

From around 2000 the yard areas were also used to site shipping containers for self-storage and later for car sales, vehicle recovery and a waste transfer centre/scrap metal yard.

More recently, since the UK left the European Union and the pandemic struck, the fishing business has slowly been phased out as it was no longer financially viable.

In a statement Sidlesham Parish Council said: “The council has no Objection but the Parish Council would like to raise concerns about the total site becoming

overdeveloped and complete change of operation to the original permission. Also concerns were raised with regard to the possible position of a public footpath and clarification would be asked with regard to this.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference:

