More than 280 council homes being developed in Eastbourne

Cllr Alan Shuttleworth welcomed the progress of 288 new council homes being developed in the face of ‘very challenging conditions’.

The figure is a combination of completed homes, acquisitions, schemes in construction, projects at the pre-build stage and others being planned.

Eastbourne Borough Council said all homes are made as sustainable as possible, with modern methods of construction favoured such as modular, using new renewable technologies and a focus on insulation, heating and cooling.

Among plans is a scheme for 100 new homes at Bedfordwell Road which is now at the ‘shovel ready’ stage, a cabinet meeting heard on Thursday (July 13).

Cllr Shuttleworth said: “This is a major development that will provide many homes for people in Eastbourne who desperately need them.

"The scheme is ready to go ahead, however we are awaiting expected government funding through the Affordable Homes Programme and brownfield funding announced in the Levelling Up White Paper.

“I am proud of the progress we are making to deliver new council homes, such as the fantastic new modular homes completed at The Foundry in Langney Road, despite very challenging conditions in the construction industry.

“We are faced with a host of pressures, not least the reduction in the council’s social housing stock as a result of the government’s Right to Buy scheme, but crucially are continuing to make more new homes available for residents on the housing register.”

At the meeting the cabinet approved a development of 20 new homes in Cavalry Crescent in Old Town comprising five one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom flats, five three-bedroom houses and a four-bedroom house.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said, “The scheme will incorporate sustainability features such as high insulation levels, solar panels, some areas of green living roof, a large cycle store to promote sustainable travel and a communal growing area.

“Cabinet also approved off-site modular construction for seven new affordable homes in Fort Lane where light industrial buildings previously stood.

“In addition, councillors authorised entering into an access agreement to enable the council to use a framework agreement to deliver new homes signed by Lewes District Council and Boutique Modern signed last year.”