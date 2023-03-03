The youngest carer known to West Sussex County Council is only five years old.

The little one was assessed by the council’s Young Carers service and found to be ‘doing inappropriate caring for their age’.

The information was shared during a meeting of the children & young people’s services scrutiny committee on Wednesday (March 1) where the extensive ongoing work being carried out to support young carers was discussed.

A report to the committee revealed that despite the efforts of the team and the help and support being offered, only 2,400 of an estimated 6,000 carers aged under 18 were on the service’s radar.

Young carers event from 2018

Caroline Pope, of Carers Support West Sussex, told the meeting that there had been a 35 per increase in the number of carers of all ages looking for help in the past year.

She added: “As you would imagine at the moment, there’s a lot around financial and cost of living support as well as carers struggling with mental health and their own wellbeing.”

One theme which ran through the discussion was the need for schools, GPs and council services to be able to work together to identify young carers and ensure they had the help they needed.

Sarah Clark, manager of the Young Carers team, said there had been a 44 per cent increase in the number of referrals from West Sussex schools since the Children’s Commissioner launched The Big Ask survey.

The survey shone a light on young carers and, for the first time, schools were asked to identify those children shown as young carers within the annual school census.

In the autumn term of 2021/22, 41 referrals were made, rising to 59 at the same point in 2022/23.

At the moment it takes around three months for a carer to be assessed and allocated to a Young Carers worker, though the service is working to bring that figure down, with the help of £100,000 from the 2023/24 budget.

The three fundamental aims of the Young Carers service are:

To undertake assessments of young carers and to reduce caring levels where this is a concern

To build resilience in young carers and their families, and

To raise awareness of young carers.

The committee agreed with a suggestion from Alison Cornell (Lab, Langley Green & Ifield East) that perhaps asking questions when children joined a school would help to identify more young carers earlier.

Ms Clark said the service did promote the need with the schools but there were very few really young carers and many did not even realise they did something ‘different’ to their friends.

She shared a story about small children being asked to describe what they liked about their mummy and daddy.

While most came up with nice stories about being taken on holiday, others said they liked it when a parent said thank you to them for making dinner.

The committee suggested that the service could look into whether there were any opportunities for peer reviews with other local authorities to make sure the team had the chance to learn from any best practice already out there.