MP Andrew Griffith visits abattoir fighting for its future

Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited Down Land Traditional Meats Limited - a small abattoir in Henfield which is the last remaining small abattoir in the south east of England - to discuss what is needed to ensure its long-term survival and be a vital service to farming.

The MP met owner Luke Smith, and his team, to see the facility. Luke is also a farmer, since the aged of 18, and he farms 2,000 acres and owns a herd of 70 native breed cows and 700 breeding ewes. He works with landlords like the National Trust on conservation agreements.

Downland Traditional Meats Limited is now the only local facility in the south east following the closure of Tottingworth abattoir in East Sussex in 2023 and Turners abattoir in Farnborough in January. These closures means that farmers are now wholly reliant on the services of Downland Traditional Meats and are having to make longer journeys to access it. This has also meant that the abattoir has had to greatly increase its throughput. The next nearest alternatives for farmers to go to are either Romford in the east or Devizes in the west.

The abattoir plays a pivotal role in farming where small abattoirs enable conservation and regenerative grazing, such as at the Knepp Estate, because they can process the native and rare breeds which cannot be taken by the large abattoirs. Without access to vital government funding the impact will be widely felt amongst many small farming businesses who typically supply local butchers, farm shops, and restaurants.

Andrew Griffith MP speaking to abattoir owner

Andrew Griffith attended a Westminster Hall debate (Thursday 8th May) to call on the government to do more to protect small abattoirs. This is an issue of urgent concern for the rural and farming communities in the south east of England.

The cost pressures of running an abattoir includes a significant increase in the rates for official vets and meat hygiene inspectors, changes to waste removal following an Environment Agency rule change at the beginning of the year, and a lack of skilled workforce. Added to this, Downland Traditional Meat only has a short lease left which makes it impossible for them to access loans to upgrade the abattoir equipment. Other headwinds pose challenges to the running of this service, such as a significant reduction in the secondary market for sheepskin and hides meaning that there is no money to be made from selling by-products.

Andrew Griffith said:

“I am grateful to Luke Smith for taking the time to show me around his Down Land Traditional Meat facility. There is a real crisis here for local farmers trying to supply local, sustainable, British meat and are dependent on parts of the supply chain that aren’t making money and are not able to get the sort of investment that they need to stay up with modern standards. The government must continue the Smaller Abattoir Fund which was set up by the last government and ensure it is fair and accessible.”