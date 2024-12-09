MP Andrew Griffith visits working reindeer at Sky Park Farm ahead of Christmas

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith visited Sky Park Farm and was given a tour by owners Pearce and Victoria Noonan.

This family-owned farm is completely devoted to reindeer’s, both breeding and farming. Since purchasing the farm in 2016, Pearce and Victoria have transformed the derelict dairy farm into a thriving business in West Harting, in the heart of the South Downs. They opened Sky Park Farm in 2021 which provides visitors with an experience of life working on a farm and an opportunity to get up close to the herds of white, red and Silka Deer.

If you are looking for something festive to do over the Christmas period pop along to Sky Park Farm, where you can meet real Reindeer in Rudolph’s grotto and enrol in Elf school with head Elf Ella as your guide. You can even book breakfast with the Elves or join in a Christmas Gingerbread decorating workshop, there’s lots of festive fun at Sky Park Farm!

Sky Park Farm also have an adventure playground, Visitor Centre, Award-winning restaurant, Sky Park Bar and Grill, and Farm Shop. The Farm Shop was crowned National Winner of the small farm shop category 2024, acknowledged as an industry leader, a gourmet destination with sustainability and passion at heart.

One of the reindeer at Sky Park Farm

Andrew said: “ It was a pleasure to meet Pearce and Victoria Nonnan and the team at Sky Park Farm. They are passionate about everything deer and are championing sustainable meat production and healthy diet. Sky Park Farm is a wonderful place to visit for both young and old. Whether you want to entertain the children, tuck into a delicious lunch or get some goodies form the farm shop to take home, they have thought of everything. Well worth a visit!”