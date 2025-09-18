MP calls Brighton and Hove City Council’s Sussex reorganisation proposal a ‘dog’s breakfast’ as BHCC highlights benefits for region

An MP in Sussex has criticised Brighton and Hove City Council’s (BHCC) proposal for local government reorganisation.

Lewes MP James MacCleary called the plans ‘a dog’s breakfast’ after a BHCC Agenda Document detailed the ‘Five Unitary Proposal’.

The document, which is for a BHCC cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 25 (2pm), can be found online at democracy.brighton-hove.gov.uk.

The Lewes MP said the proposed reorganisation with five unitary authorities had involved ‘minimal consultation with those affected’, and said BHCC is ‘tearing through existing settlements, districts and wards of Sussex’.

But, in a statement responding to Mr MacCleary’s points, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council Bella Sankey said: “At every stage we have looked to work proactively with our neighbouring authorities and reached out to chief executives and council leaders. Regular conversations have taken place between this council and others across Sussex.”

Lewes MP Mr MacCleary continued: “If this wasn’t so serious then it might be possible to write it off as some sort of joke. It looks like someone has sat in a room with a map somewhere in Hove Town Hall, drawn some lines on it and presented it as a real proposal for local government reorganisation.”

The Lewes MP said one of the new authorities would place Crawley, Horsham and Chichester together, and said other proposals would divide Lewes District and Wealden in different directions. He added that the plans create ‘a confused map of conflicting boundaries and wards’, saying they would split some communities in half.

He said that, in contrast, East Sussex County Council’s proposal ‘has been through extensive consultation’ and ‘respects existing communities’.

Mr MacCleary also said that, despite public opposition, East Saltdean, Telscombe and Peacehaven would become part of Brighton and Hove in the BHCC proposals.

“The plan would see South Heighton and Newhaven in my constituency put into different local authorities,” he said. “The whole thing is a dog’s breakfast. I will be writing to the new local government minister urging him to throw it out.”

In her response, councillor Sankey said: “We believe our proposal not only has the potential to unlock tens of millions of pounds annual for the region but also strikes a careful balance between scale and local identity. Under our proposal, each council is large enough to deliver essential services, such as adult and children’s social cares with the necessary capacity and expertise yet remains small enough to stay rooted in the communities it serves.”

Lewes District Council (LDC) and East Sussex County Council (ESCC) issued a joint reaction to BHCC’s proposals, also saying there had been no consultation with residents or organisations outside Brighton.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of LDC, said the proposals had been developed for communities that BHCC ‘do not understand’.

She said the LDC Cabinet will meet on September 25 and will ‘be standing firm in supporting our residents’. She said: “We will not support any proposal that seeks to dismantle our communities without proper engagement or understanding of their needs.”

She is encouraging people to attend the ‘crucial’ meeting that will finalise the proposal LDC submits to government on Thursday, September 25, at 2.30pm. People can view the cabinet meeting online at democracy.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk.

Councillor Nicholson said: “Our own consultation showed overwhelming rejection of the proposals – 89 per cent of respondents, representing around 7,500 people objected – and nearly 6,500 people signed an online petition opposing the plans.”

“We also have serious concerns about the effects this proposal would have on essential frontline services,” she said. “We are proud of the collaborative One East Sussex proposal, which we developed with our partners across the county. This is the right way forward for East Sussex and provides a sensible and sustainable solution for our region.”

Councillor Sankey responded: “We asked to join the working group of East Sussex leaders discussing local government reorganisation but unfortunately that request was not accepted. Nonetheless we have also openly shared relevant information with colleagues at other councils to help inform their proposals and are grateful for the data and insight councils have provided us with in relation to their constituencies and areas impacted by plans. It is, therefore, disappointing to see a small group of politicians criticise Brighton & Hove City Council and misrepresent the process which has taken place.

“All local councils have been asked by government to suggest what shape local democracy could take in the region – not just their own council footprint and we’ve followed Government’s guidance to do so.

"Guidelines governing this process do not allow us to actively consult residents outside of our council area, but we have held public engagement events on our eastern boundary to make them as accessible as possible for residents impacted by our changes to attend, and our online consultation included the ability for anyone living in an area potentially impacted by our plans but currently outside of Brighton & Hove to have their say. If government decides to take our proposal forward to statutory consultation, then everyone in Sussex would be consulted and have their voice heard.”

Councillor Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council said: “We will analyse this late proposal (from BHCC) and any data or evidence it contains. But I am confident in the case we have made for One East Sussex which has been widely discussed with residents, is built on rigorous evidence and offers a clear proposal to provide the high-quality services people want. Our proposal stands on solid evidence and strong partnerships and would not involve huge extra complexity and cost.”

A recent BHCC news article said the Five Unitary Proposal’ could unlock £52.4million in annual net benefits for the region. The article said: “We support a new vision for local government in Sussex: a five-unitary model, with each authority serving between 300,000 and 400,000 residents. This structure aligns strongly with government criteria, offering the right size and scale, high quality and sustainable services, support for devolution and community empowerment.”

The BHCC article said the five councils model would offer ‘a resilient and connected framework for governance’. It said: “The boundaries of each council have been thoughtfully drawn to reflect how people actually live, travel, and work.”