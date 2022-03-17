MP CAROLINE ANSELL: We will do all we can to support Ukraine

SUS-210911-105508001

I have been supporting many constituents with Ukrainian relatives and we’re moving with urgency - one family has a two-year-old with a serious condition and who desperately needs time sensitive specialist treatment.

I can only imagine the parents’ distress.

I was in touch with the immigration minister late into the night and an expedited appointment was secured to ensure this family can get to the UK as quickly as possible. I have also contacted the health minister Maria Caulfield to ensure this little boy gets access to medical treatment when he arrives in the UK. Everyone is working round the clock to play their part.

Some of the stories we are hearing are heartbreaking. Of families split up, forced to leave their homes, bereft and with nowhere to go. They need our support and Eastbourne and Willingdon has responded brilliantly over the last few weeks with donations of money and supplies. Thank you so much.

Ministers are working on several fronts. We are leading the way with sanctions against Putin’s regime that are really beginning to take effect while working hard on humanitarian aid.

So far, the UK has pledged more than £400 million to help Ukraine and countries like Poland and Hungary who are taking so many refugees.

In the last few days 21 Ukrainian children with cancer were flown into the UK for life-saving treatment. President Zelensky also personally asked Boris Johnson for mobile generators to help power places where the electricity has been cut due to bombing. More than 500 of them are being collected as I write to be sent to Ukraine.

The Government also announced a sponsorship scheme for people to host a Ukrainian refugee in their home for at least six months.

In return they will receive a thank you of £350 a month. Councils will receive £10,500 per refugee to help with support with more available for children. A website called Homes for Ukraine to express an interest in hosting has been launched. More than 140,000 households across the UK have already responded. I would like to thank everyone who will give a home to Ukrainians in Eastbourne and Willingdon over the coming months.

The visa situation is also improving rapidly. As I write, more than 5,000 visas have also been granted to Ukrainians who want to come to the UK and the system has been made easier.