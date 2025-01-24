MP Kieran Mullan urges Government to provide urgent support to tackle hospital maintenance backlogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle, has urged the government to deliver urgent support for East Sussex Hospitals to tackle maintenance backlogs in light of the Government's recent decision to delay plans for major investment.

Dr Mullan raised these issues during a debate he secured in Parliament to make the case of investment in new hospitals.

Dr Mullan highlighted the critical role played by Eastbourne District General Hospital, Conquest Hospital, and Bexhill Community Hospital in providing healthcare services to his constituents. Under the original programme, Eastbourne was set to be entirely rebuilt, Conquest Hospital reorganised and modernised, and Bexhill upgraded to offer expanded local services. These plans included increasing inpatient beds by 13%, single patient rooms as a proportion of hospital space from 18% to 70%, and outpatient consulting rooms by 28%.

These improvements were originally due to be delivered by 2030 but, following the Labour Government's review into the New Hospital Programme, the work is now expected to be completed by 2039 at the earliest.

Kieran speaking in Westminster Hall debate on new hospital programme

“Having worked as a doctor in A&E, I’ve seen first hand how outdated facilities place additional strain on our healthcare staff,” Dr Mullan stated. “While our frontline workers go above and beyond, we owe it to them to deliver the modern infrastructure they need.”

He noted that East Sussex Healthcare Trust faces a critical infrastructure risk of £64 million, part of an overall £300 million backlog in repairs. Without urgent investment, the total cost of repairs is expected to rise to £460 million within a decade. “Delays only escalate construction costs and strain our healthcare system. Investment now will save money—and lives—in the long term,” he warned.

Dr Mullan called on the government to provide interim funding to address urgent maintenance needs and ensure East Sussex hospitals can continue to deliver safe, effective care. He emphasised the importance of modernising hospital layouts to reflect 21st-century healthcare needs, improve digital capabilities, and support an aging population.

“This decision to delay vital hospital upgrades risks undermining patient care, staff morale, and public trust,” he concluded. “Delay must not mean deterioration. The government must act now to protect both patients and NHS staff."