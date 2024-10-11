MP raises Chichester’s chalk streams in Parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller raised the problems surrounding the River Ems and Lavant in Parliament, during a Westminster Hall Debate on chalk streams.

Excessive water abstraction from the River Ems and sewage pollution into the River Lavant are long-standing issues which the Liberal Democrat MP promised constituents that she would highlight to ensure solutions are found

“In the Chichester constituency, we have two crucial chalk streams; the River Ems and the River Lavant. Portsmouth Water has been abstracting from the River Ems since the 1960s, which has moved the point of constant flow two kilometres downstream,” Jess informed Emma Hardy, Under-Secretary of State at Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

“Does the Minister agree that water companies that rely on our chalk streams to supplement their water supply need to come up with some sustainable water solutions to ensure our water supply for the future?” Jess asked the Minister during the debate

Wastewater sign near the River Lavant

Emma Hardy agreed that a long-term solution needed to be found to avoid excess extraction from chalk streams. However, Jess questioned whether the solution currently being proposed is sustainable or appropriate

“Southern Water, working with Portsmouth Water, is making plans to reduce chalk stream abstraction by introducing effluent recycling at the Havant Thicket Reservoir. Does the Minister think that this scheme – turning effluent into drinking water – is a good idea?” asked Jess

“I think, with all schemes, it needs to be looked at and considered carefully. Nothing will be signed off if it presents any danger to the general public. As she knows, we have one of the highest levels of drinking water quality in the world. That is not changing under this watch,” the Minister responded, adding “There is no way that we would allow drinking water that was not completely safe for everyone to use.”