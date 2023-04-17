MP welcomes news that more than 14,600 Crawley pensioners will benefit from increase in the Basic State Pension this April

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that 14,679 pensioners in Crawley will receive a 10.1 per cent increase in their Basic State Pension from this month, protecting pensioners from the effect of rising prices.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

This increase is the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension and will automatically be applied to pensioners’ payments, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to supporting pensioners in the face of rising prices.

In addition to this uprating, pensioners will benefit from another £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment this winter, continuing the Government’s direct support for those groups most vulnerable to the effects of high inflation caused by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is helping to deliver on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.

Henry said; “Pensioners across Crawley have been directly affected by high inflation as a result of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, so it’s vital that we protect their incomes from these pressures.

“I welcome the news that more than 14,600 pensioners in Crawley will be receiving the Government’s 10.1 per cent increase in the Basic State Pension from this month, protecting pensioners from the effects of inflation as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s five priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will give pensioners a much-needed uplift in their incomes and ensure their pension is not devalued by the effects of global price rises.”

The Pensions Minister, Laura Trott, commented; “The effect of rising prices has been particularly challenging for the most vulnerable pensioners many of whom live on fixed incomes.

“That is why the Government has delivered on our commitment to protect the Triple Lock, giving 12.5 million pensioners an inflationary increase in their pension payments of 10.1 per cent from April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad