MPs raise concerns over Wivelsfield railway station access

They recently discussed plans to improve access and were told that a ramp has been put in on one side of the station thanks to funding that has already been secured.

The MPs said they want to go further and make sure both platforms can be accessed by wheelchairs and pushchairs and people with mobility problems.

Mrs Caulfield said: “I previously worked to secure funding for the ramp on the Gordon Road side of the Railway Station but Mims Davies and I both know that access is limited on the other side.”

Wivelsfield MP Maria Caulfield and Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies at Wivelsfield railway station.

“It is important that those with disabilities or with pushchairs are fully able to access public transport at Wivelsfield Railway Station,” she said.

Two possible options are for a bridge across the platform, with a lift each side, or for a lift at the main entrance straight to the platform, with the ramp on the Gordon road side.