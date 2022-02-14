Multi-million pound investment in Haywards Heath sports ground planned

Members of the cabinet grants panel are scheduled to consider the applications – totalling £1.5m – during a meeting next Monday (February 21).

The first, from the Colwell Ground Community Interest Company, Haywards Heath, is for £1.4m to build three new sports pitches and a community centre at the St Francis Sports Ground.

A report to the panel said a pre-planning application had been submitted to the council, seeking advice about the proposed access, design and layout of the project.

Road leading to St Francis sports ground (Google Maps - Street VIew)

It is expected to cost more than £8.4m to complete, with a full planning application expected to be submitted in the spring.

The second grant request, from Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club, is for just over £100,000 for new dugouts, floodlighting and ball stop fencing.

The report said the dugouts needed to be replaced in order to meet Football Association standards.

It added that current floodlights were powered by a large diesel generator which is noisy and expensive to run.

The plan is to install a mains electricity supply to power LED floodlights which are cheaper to run, will reduce noise and be better for the environment.

As for the ball stop fence, it would be 20m long and 8m high to stop balls from hitting cars and houses on the new Beckers estate.

The third request, from Burgess Hill Bowls Club, is for £8,250 to pay for the installation of bi-fold doors to modernise the clubhouse.

If the applications are approved, the money will be released from Section 106 contributions.

These contributions are made by developers to the community via the council and can be used to help fund everything from affordable housing and roads to bus routes and youth services.