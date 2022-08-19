Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every time residents are asked what new business they would like to see in the town, the popular chain is always near the top of the list of suggestions.

An application has been submitted by Nando's Chickenland Ltd for the former Laura Ashley unit in the Montague Centre.

The company is seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council for plant to rear service area including kitchen extract duct and five air conditioning units.

Former Laura Ashley unit in Montague Centre, Worthing (Google Maps Streetview)

Previous plans for a change of use from retail to restaurant was approved back in 2021.

If the new application for equipment is approved, all Nando’s would need is permission for signs and branding before it can open.

The covering letter says: “The application site comprises Units 1 – 2 which form part of the wider Montague Shopping Centre within Worthing town centre. The units span over two storeys and boasts a prominent corner location at the entrance to the shopping centre from Alexander Terrace.

"The units were previously occupied by the retail operator, Laura Ashley, until August 2019 but has remainder vacant since despite various attempts to market the property.

"Our client Nando’s will be the ingoing tenant of the vacant unit and will operate their restaurant use at ground and first floor level. The unit comprises a small area at the front of the restaurant use to be used as an external seating area.

“This application specifically relates to an elevated service area at first floor level which is accessed by servicing vehicles from Alexander Terrace/Shelley Road via a service ramp. It is understood that the servicing area is shared by a number of operators within this part of the Montague Centre. This area features a flat roofed space atop the units below which currently features plant equipment belonging to neighbouring units.”

It added: “This application seeks planning permission for the installation of plant to the rear of the building within the existing servicing area to facilitate Nando’s occupation of this restaurant use. The plant is required to meet Nando’s operational needs and will allow the restaurant use to function efficiently and effectively.”