Approval for the consultation was given during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (November 2), though almost half of the councillors present abstained from voting.

The District Plan was adopted in 2018 and included a commitment to carry out a review by 2023.

Proposed site for housing near Sayers Common, published in the MSDC draft local plan. Pic S Robards SR2201155

Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said that, since then, changes had been made to ‘reflect public opinion’ about the plan, including the use of more brownfield sites and fewer greenfield sites.

A total of 24 sites will be included in the consultation.

Mr Ash-Edwards said: “The consequences of not doing a review are significant – [it would] give our communities less control over what happens locally.

“It makes it harder to plan infrastructure and it doesn’t give us the ability we need to bring in more up-to-date policies on things such as the improved environmental standards that we all want to see.”

He told the meeting that there would be plenty of opportunity for the plan to ‘evolve’ as the review process continued – another consultation will be held next year.

This issue of allotments was raised by Robert Eggleston (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill – Meeds).

At an earlier scrutiny meeting he had asked for the number of homes planned for the Burgess Hill Station site – mainly land behind Chanctonbury Road – to be reduced from 300 to 150 in an effort to save some of the allotments there.

This time, he asked for the entire site to be removed from the plan until a ‘more robust’ proposal could be brought forward which would sit well with the council, residents and the planning inspector.

His amendment was rejected by 25 votes to 19 with two abstentions.

The 24 sites: