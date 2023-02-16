A new 12 house development is set to be built at Westbourne after plans were approved by Chichester District Council.

The new 12 affordable homes to rent to local people including, two 3-bed homes, four 2-bed homes, six 1-bed homes will be built on the land north of 30 To 56 Mill Road Westbourne.

The building work will also include: appropriate parking space and internal amenity space for those homes, parking for the allotments and users of the park, new off-street parking spaces on Mill Road to ease parking congestion, new play equipment to replace the existing outdated equipment, a new multi-use games area (MUGA) to replace the existing sports court, replacement of the skatepark, a new jogging track around the park, a new storage unit to be provided for the allotment association and the parish council and new fencing along the boundary to the allotment site a new pedestrian footpath link across the park directly to the Westbourne Primary School

There have been a total of three rounds of public consultation concerning the proposal to develop this site.

Initially in February 2019 shortly after the formation of Westbourne Community Trust a public consultation event was held in The Meeting Place, North Street, Westbourne. The event was well attended and the site was identified as a preferred development option for the Trust.

During July 2019 a series of public consultation events were held at Westbourne Primary School and the Church Fete. During this consultation the two design options

for the layout of a development on the site were displayed on boards from 3pm to 7pm during the week and again at the weekend to allow maximum feedback.

Further to this work the third round of public consultation was planned in March 2020 as a drop in session in the local school but this was affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Therefore the developed scheme was made available online, at www.westbournecommunitytrust website, for further consultation, March 20, 2020.

In a statement in 2020, Westbourne Parish Council put for forward its support for the proposal.