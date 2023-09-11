A new 5G telecommunications centre could be on the way to Hailsham after plans were submitted to Wealden District Council.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The plans, if approved, would see the centre be built at Sussex Autos on Station Road in Hailsham.

As part of he proposal, a monopole would be built which would accommodate six new antennas, two dishes as well as three cabinets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5G is the new, fifth generation of mobile technology. Like previous mobile generations, including 3G and 4G, 5G uses the radio spectrum.

A new 5G telecommunications centre could be on the way to Hailsham after plans were submitted to Wealden District Council. Picture: Google Maps

The radio spectrum supports all of the wireless services used by people and businesses every day – including making a mobile phone call, listening to the radio or going online using Wi-Fi.