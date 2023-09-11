New 5G telecommunications centre could be on the way to Hailsham
The plans, if approved, would see the centre be built at Sussex Autos on Station Road in Hailsham.
As part of he proposal, a monopole would be built which would accommodate six new antennas, two dishes as well as three cabinets.
5G is the new, fifth generation of mobile technology. Like previous mobile generations, including 3G and 4G, 5G uses the radio spectrum.
The radio spectrum supports all of the wireless services used by people and businesses every day – including making a mobile phone call, listening to the radio or going online using Wi-Fi.
Companies have been rolling out 5G in the UK since 2019. However, some people have raised concerns that the introduction of 5G could affect people’s health and have even linked it to the coronavirus pandemic which the government has refuted.