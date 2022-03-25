New accessible public toilets to be built in Arun after successful bid for £227,000

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has celebrated the council securing £227,000 from the Government’s Changing Places Toilet fund after supporting the bid.

The toilets, designed for those who cannot use standard accessible toilets and fitted with equipment such as hoists, curtains and changing benches, will be constructed in Arundel, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Rustington.

This funding is in addition to the £19.4 million from the Levelling Up Fund which was secured by Arun District Council, delivering major improvements in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, including redesigned seafront car parks, exhibition spaces, four new play areas, new toilet facilities and new meeting room spaces.

Arundel & South Downs MP Andrew Griffiths supported the bid. Photo: Richard Townshend Photography

Andrew Griffith said: “It’s excellent that the new administration at Arun District Council are getting on with the things that matter for local people.

“These new life-enhancing facilities, as well as other improvements that the council are delivering, will support those who want to enjoy everything Arun has to offer – supporting our local economy and improving quality of life for visitors and locals alike.”

Cllr Shaun Gunner, leader of Arun District Council, said: “I am delighted that Arun has secured one of the largest amounts of funding for six new ground-breaking toilets to help level up our district.

“These upgrades are just part of the long-needed regeneration improvements that Arun District Council are working hard to deliver, and will make a real and tangible difference to people’s lives.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more progress unfold in the coming months, making Arun an even better place to live, to work and to visit.”

