New ‘assets list’ lets people discover Burgess Hill’s rich history and find overlooked gems

The Burgess Hill Assets List, created over the past year, explores the rich history of the area and documents its significant features.

These include historical farmhouses and street furniture, as well as newer assets that could have historical value in the future.

“Burgess Hill has store of treasures that reflects its historical significance as an 18th and 19th century brick and tile making centre,” said town council leader Robert Eggleston.

The Oakhall Boundary Wall fronts Keymer Road and dates back to 1855. Picture: Google Street View.

He said: “This rich industrial heritage is often overlooked and it is important for us as a town council to document our past and to recognise the people who helped create it or who left buildings for the benefit of future residents or who contributed to industry, science and the arts.”

“Throughout the town we have these gems and as the project grows it will give residents the chance to explore the town and discover more of its secrets,” he added.

Historian Fred Avery of BHHHA took the lead on compiling the list of assets, which were photographed by Burgess Hill Town Council and put into a digital format.

The project received other submissions from the Worlds End Association, as well as town council staff and councillors.

Other submissions to the assets list have come from the Worlds End Association. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.

Examples of the assets include: the Water Tower in Batchelors Farm, which was built in 1956 for the Chanctonbury Estate and can hold 250,000 gallons; an ornate stone section of the Oakhall Boundary Wall, which fronts Keymer Road and dates back to 1855; and St John’s Congregational Chapel in Leylands Road, which was built in 1829 and was later sold to the Pentecostal movement.

Town mayor Anne Eves said: “There are lots of quirky things in Burgess Hill, which people walk past without noticing, like a Georgian postbox in Holmesdale Road, for example.”

“This list will open people’s eyes and I hope they’ll add to the list by sending in their own suggestions and photos,” she said.

People can now view the Burgess Hill Assets list at www.burgesshill.gov.uk and request printed copies from the Help Point in Church Walk on 01444 247726.

The project was inspired by Sussex Heritage Trust’s ‘Peers of the Public Realm’ project.