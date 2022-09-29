New Billlingshurst supermarket could be open by Christmas

With speculation about an opening date rife on social media, we asked the supermarket chain what the timescales were on a possible grand opening of their newest location.

A spokesman told the County Times: “We are delighted to confirm that construction of our new Lidl store in Billingshurst is well underway with the store due to open before Christmas.

"Once opened, the new store will deliver our high quality and affordable produce to the local area. We are actively recruiting for new colleagues who will all benefit from its recent hourly pay increase, meaning new recruits will be the highest paid in the industry.

Work on site at the Billingshurst Business Park taking place earlier this summer. Pic S Robards SR2206286

