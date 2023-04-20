The application from ECE Planning, to build the block close to others to the rear of Meadowside, was given the nod by Arun Distirct Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (April 19).
While officers made it clear that the garages were only for domestic use, there were concerns from some about how that would be enforced and how the council would stop people renting them for commercial use, such as the storage of building materials.
Though officers were confident that the conditions attached to the planning permission were sound, Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) wondered about a ‘potential loophole’ should a tenant, for example, also run their own business.
And Paul Kelly (Con, East Preston) wondered how the rules would be enforced, especially if a tenant decided to sub-let.
He said: “I can’t for the life of me see how the council is going to control this. All I can think is there’s going to be nothing but complaints coming in about these.”
Residents used the site for parking until it was fenced off in 2021.
Nineteen letters objecting to the plans were received, with one asking why there was a need for more garages when come of the ones already there – which were built in the 1960s – were ‘derelict and not used’.
The application had originally been for nine garages but it was felt the number was ‘excessive’.
To view the application in full, log on to www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search and search for A/20/23/PL.