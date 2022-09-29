New bridge in Mid Lavant approved
Proposals for a new bridge in Mid Lavant have been approved.
The new pedestrian bridge would be built over the River Lavant.
With the building of the new bridge, it is planned that the new crossing will provide access from Mid Lavant to the sports field and the Village Green.
In a statement, Lavant Parish Council said that they supported the proposal.
To view the full application visit the South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/22/03047/FUL