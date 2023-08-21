Plans for a new build on the outskirts of Hastings have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Friday (August 18), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build a four-bedroom house on former garden land in Winchelsea Road, Guestling.

The site falls within Rother District Council’s planning boundary and was refused permission in June last year, as planners felt the development would be an ‘unjustified intrusion’ into the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

These concerns were shared by the planning inspector, who judged that the development had the potential for a harmful ‘urbanising’ effect on the area.

Winchelsea Road proposed layout (Credit: Rother planning portal)

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “I have found the development would offer potential benefits in terms of providing a new dwelling to the council’s housing stock, given that this is a small site and could be brought forward relatively quickly.

“It would also have environmental, economic and social benefits, through potential energy efficiency measures, employment opportunities during the construction phase of the development, and future residents accessing and supporting local services.

“I have also considered that the proposal would allow for family accommodation. I have attached significant weight to these factors in favour of the proposal.

“However, the weight attributable to these matters is not sufficient to outweigh the harm that I have already identified above in respect to the character and appearance of the area and the High Weald AONB, flooding and ecology and biodiversity.”