New bungalows in Ringmer given the go ahead

On Wednesday (July 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application to build two three-bedroom bungalows on former garden land to the rear of a property known as Shepherd’s Mead in Lewes Road.

The site, which has been allocated for housing within Ringmer’s neighbourhood plan, sits next to a previously-approved scheme to build six bungalows behind another property known as Westbourne.

The approved scheme will share an access road, via Lewes Road, with this previously-approved scheme, which is currently under development after gaining planning permission in April last year.

Proposed plot of land

While recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme had seen objections from several local residents. These objectors have raised a number of concerns, including fears the site’s access would not be suitable for both developments.