New Burgess Hill community centre and performance arts venue project 'paused'

Burgess Hill Town Council has spent the last few years on its Beehive project, which would replace the former RBL building in Cyprus Road next to Cyprus Hall.

Back in January 2019, the work was costed at £5.5million and money from the Public Works Loan Board was secured last year.

But soaring price increases in the construction sector mean BHTC’s professional advisers presented a revised estimate last month which took the build cost to £9.4million.

Proposed illustration of The Beehive community centre and performance arts venue

Robert Eggleston, leader of BHTC, said: “This, taken with the continued upward movement in interest rates, means that the town council has no alternative but to suspend The Beehive project at this time.

"It is important in circumstances such as these that we adapt to events in a positive and constructive way rather than give up. We are able to do that with two initiatives set out below.”

BHTC is currently partnering with Sussex Clubs For Young People and Clarion Futures in a bid to take over Park Centre from West Sussex County Council. This would offer a range of services and whilst having an emphasis on youth services, could be extended, refurbished and modernised to provide the facilities that would have been included at The Beehive.

The town council is also considering how it can fund an extension of St John’s Pavilion to support the aspirations and commitment to community development of Burgess Hill Cricket Club.

The town council will be considering both of these proposals during June and July and if approved by councillors say it will move quickly with partners to bring these two projects forward. The cost of the two schemes would be considerably less than envisaged for The Beehive.

Cllr Eggleston said he knew the announcement would be ‘disappointing to many people’ and he thanked everyone who had committed time and energy to the project. They would be looking at how to best use the RBL site and Cyprus Hall in the future for community and cultural facilities.