Plans for a new camping site in Upwaltham have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220604-112039001

The proposal would see a new camping site in Littleton Park in Upwaltham.

Camping at the site will be restricted to 20 pitches at any one time with visitors allowed to pitch anywhere in the field.

Temporary port-a-loos would also be made available for the campers.