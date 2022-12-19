A new car showroom is set to be built in Chichester after plans were approved for work to commence.

Developers HNW Architects Ltd designed a proposal for the development of a replacement building to the site of 41 Terminus Road in Chichester.

The approved planning application will see the demolition of the existing building and will be replaced with a new KIA Showroom.

The proposed design will include a six-car showroom, sales office, a motor vehicle workshop with five standard bays, one MOT bay, a staff room, customer and staff toilets and a mezzanine with storage space.

The showroom will comprise a total of 21 parking spaces across the site, 16 will be for services/storage and five for customers/visitors, two will have EV charge points and one will be a disabled parking bay.

In a statement Chichester City Council said that they had ‘no objection’ to the plans.