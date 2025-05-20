New Chair of Lewes District Council elected
Lewes District Council has announced that its new Chair has been elected.
The council said councillor Paul Davies was elected Chair of Lewes District Council for 2025/6 at a meeting of Full Council on Monday, May 19.
He replaces the outgoing Chair, Councillor Lesley Boniface.
A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Davies, who represents Peacehaven East ward, is joined by Councillor Charlotte Keenan as Vice-Chair. She is a ward councillor for Newick. The Chair works to promote the district, acting as the First Citizen of the District of Lewes.”