New Chair of Lewes District Council elected

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Lewes District Council has announced that its new Chair has been elected.

The council said councillor Paul Davies was elected Chair of Lewes District Council for 2025/6 at a meeting of Full Council on Monday, May 19.

He replaces the outgoing Chair, Councillor Lesley Boniface.

A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Davies, who represents Peacehaven East ward, is joined by Councillor Charlotte Keenan as Vice-Chair. She is a ward councillor for Newick. The Chair works to promote the district, acting as the First Citizen of the District of Lewes.”

