An application to sell alcohol from a new general store in Chichester has been approved by the district council.

Kaiwani Kadri Nadri was granted the licence for Krakow Market, in Crane Street, during a meeting of the alcohol & entertainment licensing sub-committee on Monday (August 7).

The store will be able to sell alcohol seven days a week between 8am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two objections to the application were received by the council but one, from Sussex Police, was withdrawn after Mr Nadri agreed to a string of conditions including CCTV management and storage, the need for an incident log and the sale and storage of alcohol and tobacco.

The second objection was from Yorkshire man, whose late mother lived in nearby St Cyriacs and raised concerns bout street drinking in the area – even though no mention of such a problem had been raised by Sussex Police.