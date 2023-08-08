BREAKING
New Chichester city centre shop Krakow Market in Crane Street granted licence to sell alcohol

An application to sell alcohol from a new general store in Chichester has been approved by the district council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:14 BST

Kaiwani Kadri Nadri was granted the licence for Krakow Market, in Crane Street, during a meeting of the alcohol & entertainment licensing sub-committee on Monday (August 7).

The store will be able to sell alcohol seven days a week between 8am and 10pm.

Two objections to the application were received by the council but one, from Sussex Police, was withdrawn after Mr Nadri agreed to a string of conditions including CCTV management and storage, the need for an incident log and the sale and storage of alcohol and tobacco.

The second objection was from Yorkshire man, whose late mother lived in nearby St Cyriacs and raised concerns bout street drinking in the area – even though no mention of such a problem had been raised by Sussex Police.

The committee, though, were happy with the arrangements and granted permission for the premises licence.

