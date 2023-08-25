The new Adur and Worthing CFO was confirmed this week following joint full council approval.

Emma Thomas, the new Chief Financial Officer, or officially the Assistant Director of Finance, was approved by Worthing Borough Council on August 24, and Adur District Council on August 22, at two extraordinary full council meetings called to approve the appointment earlier this month.

She would be replacing current CFO, Sarah Gobey, who has been working for the two council areas nearly 30 years in total and will be leaving her position on August 31.

Many Worthing council members thanked the outgoing CFO for her service, saying she had performed her role as an ‘exemplary officer’, and although she was leaving the council in ‘difficult times’ it would be left in capable hands.