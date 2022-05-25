On Tuesday (May 24), Cllr Bob Standley, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for education, agreed for plans to open a nursery within Wivelsfield Primary School to move ahead to the next stage.
As a result, the proposals will soon go out for statutory consultation. If this process goes smoothly, as is expected, the nursery is likely to open its doors in January next year.
The proposal had been put forward by the school’s governing body after the closure of Wivelsfield’s voluntary run pre-school in July 2020. This closure left the village without any early years provision.
The governing body has already undertaken some public consultation on the proposals, which received a positive response.
One respondent said: “It would be an excellent way to further foster the community spirit within Wivelsfield and allow our younger children to build their own relationships with local friends. Many of them are already coming to the school each day with older siblings and it would be great for two-to-four year olds to again have their own space within the village. It would also be a highly convenient setting for parents.”
Officers said: “We believe the proposal to lower the age range at Wivelsfield Primary School would meet the need to provide sufficient early years places in the village and help to build on work already done by the school, ensuring a fully integrated Early Years Foundation Stage to help secure good outcomes for all children.”