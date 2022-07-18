New classrooms set to be built at Chichester school

Plans would see the installation of temporary modular classrooms at St Anthony’s School in Chichester .The new building will be single storey and will provide two additional classrooms, quiet and sensory rooms, and ancillary spaces.

Externally, a new footpath will be installed to provide access to the classrooms, and a low level fence will surround the rear of new classrooms to create a safe space for pupils.

The temporary building will be located to the east of the existing school building, on the outskirts of the school’s playing fields.Access to the school will be via a new footpath to installed on the school site for the hire period.Two new trees and a section of hedgerow will be removed to facilitate construction access to the works; two new trees will be planted to replace those felled, following installation of the building, whilst hedgerow will be reinstated following removal.