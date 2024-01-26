New Council Tax e-billing service in Reigate & Banstead can help the planet and save taxpayer’s money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new service is open to everyone and those who sign up before February 22 will start to make a difference straightaway by receiving this year’s annual bill by email.

Signing up for e-billing is good for the environment as it saves precious resources, such as trees, water and energy. The combined carbon footprint for the borough’s paper Council Tax bills, including paper manufacture, printing, delivery and disposal, is estimated to be 22.5 tonnes a year. This is comparable to driving round the earth three times.

It costs the council 71p to print and post each Council Tax bill. With over 95,000 bills sent out last year, the savings will soon add up. This is money that could be spent on important public services instead.

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council is asking householders to go greener by going paperless with their Council Tax bills. Picture contributed

The Executive Member for Finance, Governance and Organisation, Councillor Victor Lewanski, said: “Offering people an easy way to go greener and manage their Council Tax bills online is a positive step.

“The benefits for our carbon footprint, as well as our costs, will increase year on year so I want to encourage people to opt into this new service and start making a difference as soon as possible.”

Council Tax e-billing is reliable and secure. Bill payers will need to log in or register for a My Reigate & Banstead account and know their Council Tax number in order to pass the necessary security checks and sign up.

With an e-billing account, residents will be able to manage their Council Tax account online and view or download copies of their bills whenever they want. For more information and to sign up for e-billing, visit www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/ctax-ebilling.

Anyone can use a My Reigate & Banstead account to easily access a variety of council services at a time that suits them. From reporting a missed bin or an abandoned vehicle to joining the garden waste service – people can save time by doing it online.

Anyone who prefers to continue to receive a paper bill can continue to do so, however, there is also support available for people who would like help accessing online services.

The council’s three community centres in Banstead, Horley and Woodhatch offer computer tuition and have Tech Volunteers available. Other local support includes Surrey Libraries’ Digital Buddy scheme and the Tech Angels Service provided by Action for Carers Surrey.