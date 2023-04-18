Plans to build a 64-bed care home in Pound Hill are to be considered by Crawley Borough Council.

The outline application from Muller Property Group seeks permission to demolish number 1066 Balcombe Road and a number of outbuildings on the half-acre site.

It will be discussed by members of the planning committee on Monday (April 24).

Planning officers have recommended that the application be refused, saying that the scale and massing of the proposed U-shaped building would be ‘detrimental’ to the look of the area and ‘unneighbourly’ to other homes.

Proposed site

Another concern centred around the potential loss of trees.

The council has received two letters objecting to the plans with concerns including the scale of the proposed home, the loss of privacy to neighbours and inadequate parking – 24 spaces are proposed.