New Crawley road could be named after much-loved councillor

Alan Quine, who served on Crawley Urban District Council between 1969 and 1972, and the borough council until 1995, died in 2017, aged 92.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (March 30), members were told that Mr Quine’s family had been approached and the possibility of putting his name to one of the new roads was being explored.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gurinder Jhans, cabinet member for environmental services & sustainability, said nothing had yet been confirmed but added: “It’s on the list and it’s in the process of being done.”

Alan Quine

Mr Quine was made an Honorary Alderman and Freeman of the Borough in 2012 and was life president of Crawley Conservative Association.