Plans to spend just over £160,000 of government funding on a cycle-path contraflow in Worthing have come one step closer.

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways & transport, has approved the making of a Traffic Regulation Order for the scheme at the junction of Cross Street and Railway Approach.

The money for the work will be taken from the £2.35m of funding secured from Phase 2 of the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund.

The plans follow consultation with stakeholders including councillors, bus operators and the police, with the aim being to link existing cycling routes and improve provision in the area.

Plans to spend more than £160,000 of government funding on s cyclepath contraflow in Worthing have come one step closer. (Image: GoogleMaps)

A report from Matt Davey, assistant director for highways, transport & planning, said: “Cross Street is currently one-way eastbound and Railway Approach is one-way eastbound between the junctions of Victoria Road and Oxford Road.

“Survey data has identified that both roads are used by cyclists, with some observed cycling against the flow of traffic, in contravention of the existing one-way traffic restriction.

“The proposed improvements will provide a legitimate and safe route for cyclists travelling westwards.”

The council has received nine objections to the plans, with residents and business owners raising concerns including the loss of a few parking spaces and the subsequent impact on trade.

One said: “My business will suffer with these parking restrictions. It will mean that approximately half [of] our customers that currently park outside will no longer be able to.

“The same for the other small businesses along this stretch of Railway Approach and surrounding small businesses – some of which have survived through the pandemic, train strikes and now the cost of living crisis.

“We all feel this could be the last straw for us and so unnecessary.

“Traffic in this area has never been an issue, the road is wide enough for buses and all other types of traffic.”

Councillors who may have issues with the decision have until July 19 to call it in for further debate.