New DEFRA Secretary Steve Barclay visits Horsham: MP Jeremy Quin attends farm visit
and live on Freeview channel 276
This was Mr Barclay’s first farm visit in his role and the Weston’s team talked to him about productivity, innovation and the future of the sector.
Mr Quin said: “It is great that Mr Barclay chose Horsham to conduct his first farm visit in his new role. We can rely on our farmers to provide us with high quality food and world-leading environmental and animal husbandry standards. I am pleased that their contribution and the contribution of our local farmers has been recognised.
“I was also delighted to be able to present Mr Barclay with Rudgwick’s own ‘Sussex Charmer’ Cheese, a local product that I know is enjoyed by many locally and further afield.”
Westons was built as a model Victorian farm around 1870 and is now a family run farm established in 1989. The farm shop opened in 2003.