Horsham’s MP Jeremy Quin joined the new Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Secretary Steve Barclay on a visit to Weston’s Farm recently.

This was Mr Barclay’s first farm visit in his role and the Weston’s team talked to him about productivity, innovation and the future of the sector.

Mr Quin said: “It is great that Mr Barclay chose Horsham to conduct his first farm visit in his new role. We can rely on our farmers to provide us with high quality food and world-leading environmental and animal husbandry standards. I am pleased that their contribution and the contribution of our local farmers has been recognised.

“I was also delighted to be able to present Mr Barclay with Rudgwick’s own ‘Sussex Charmer’ Cheese, a local product that I know is enjoyed by many locally and further afield.”