New deputy mayor for Worthing appointed

Rita Garner (Lab, Tarring) was appointed as Worthing’s deputy mayor in May.

But she stepped down after less than six weeks in the role to take on the role of cabinet member for culture and leisure.

Had Ms Garner carried on in the role, she would likely have been mayor of Worthing for 2023-24.

Labour's Jim Deen has been appointed the town's new deputy mayor

But the Conservative group leader, Kevin Jenkins, pointed out that it was ‘unconstitutional’ for Ms Garner to continue in both roles.

The council’s constitution states that deputy mayors can’t also be in the cabinet.

So at a full council meeting on Tuesday (July 19), Jim Deen was appointed as the new deputy mayor for 2022-23 which means he is likely to serve as mayor for 2023-24.

He will now support current mayor Henna Chowdhury in her role.

Unfortunately, Mr Deen was unable to accept the role in person and will sign his declaration of office at a later date.

The most recent appointment prompted former mayor Lionel Harman (Con, Castle) to call for the role to be ‘taken seriously’.

“I’m a bit disappointed,” he said, “Everyone in this room knows how I feel about the mayoralty and its importance and this is now the [second] appointment of a deputy mayor in probably as many months.

“Can we please start taking this role very seriously?

“It is a high status role in the borough and it is disappointing that councillor Deen isn’t here tonight.”

Council leader Beccy Cooper said Mr Deen would ‘very much liked’ to have been at the meeting but he was suffering from illness following Covid-19.

“Post-covid is not something to be taken lightly,” Dr Cooper said.

“He is very appreciative of this role and is very happy to support councillor Chowdhury in her mayoral duties.”

Following the meeting, Mr Deen said: “It’s such an honour to have been asked to take on this role.