New deputy mayor pledges support for Hailsham residents

On accepting the chain of office of Deputy Mayor and Vice-Chairman at Hailsham Town Council's Annual Meeting held on Wednesday [17 May], Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts said that her vision is for a town that isn't overdeveloped, one which will maintain a healthy environment and one where disabled people are not overlooked.

Deputy Town Mayor & Vice-Chair, Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts

Cllr Ricketts, who was recently elected as an Independent on to the Town Council to represent North West Ward, has lived in Hailsham for 52 years, having trained as a nurse 40 years ago after a more diverse career of being a dancer and singer with various bands.

Raised in East Dean, Cllr Ricketts later moved to Hailsham and has a love of animals, including her two dogs, Megan and Willow, who are a big part of her life.

"I chose to stand again for election and become a town councillor to hopefully support the residents of Hailsham and to be a voice for them," said Cllr Ricketts. "I believe that, as a councillor, I will seek out the views, wants and wishes of residents – and represent those views."

"I care passionately about the town I live in, about maintaining green spaces and helping make Hailsham somewhere future generations can live in and be proud to call home."

"My priorities in my role as town councillor are to challenge what I believe to be overdevelopment of the town, to ensure that green spaces are maintained, and make sure our environment isn't damaged by the destruction of wildlife, pollution and overcrowding."

"Other priorities include encouraging the local community to come together and ensure that disabled residents are not forgotten. We desperately need proper toilet facilities in the town for physically disabled residents."

"I also want to promote the understanding of residents who suffer from dementia and other life challenging conditions and would like to see a minor injuries unit set up in Hailsham, which would take the pressure of GPs and the Eastbourne DGH."

Cllr Ricketts sits on the Town Council's Communities Committee, Finance, Budget & Resources Committee, Planning & Development Committee, Strategy Committee and Staffing Committee, the latter of which she is Vice-Chair. She represents the Town Council on the Hailsham Community Safety Action and Police & Crime Commissioner Focus Groups.